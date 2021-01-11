“So we actually are a little bit more hopeful than the NSO's estimate because that was based on patterns till October and two things have changed since. One is since November there has be a big pickup in government spending. We don't have the number but if you look at the liquidity pattern, this is another strong month of government spending. There seems to be a conscious change in the strategy. For the next six months, there will be stronger government spending in particular capital expenditure," Chinoy said.