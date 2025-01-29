Budget
National Critical Mineral Mission, higher ethanol procurement price get cabinet nod
Summary
- The government has been pushing for exploration and mining of critical minerals in the country, and eyeing opportunities to acquire mines and undertake greenfield mining in mineral-rich Argentina, Australia and Chile.
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a national critical mineral mission with an outlay of ₹34,300 crore to boost India's supply chain in the key sector and achieve self-reliance
