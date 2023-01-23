Need to create specialised SME digital bank: Co-founder of Biz2Credit2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full Budget before the 2024 general elections in the Lok Sabha on February 1
Ahead of the Union Budget, Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Biz2X, has suggested the government needs to come out with a specialised SME digital bank to cater to the funding needs of small businesses.
