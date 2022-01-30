New income tax regime should be made more attractive

The people having a business income cannot change the option of a new regime every year. The option needs to be exercised only once in the first year, and it will be valid for subsequent assessment years. They need to file Form No. 10-IE to opt for the new regime. The 'opt out' from section 115BAC is available only once in the case of persons having income from business/profession. Further, once he opts out of the option, he shall not be eligible to exercise the option again under the section unless he ceases to carry on his business or profession. Therefore, these conditions make business taxpayers less inclined towards the new regime.