NPS could get additional income tax benefits: Key things to know

“Contributions made by taxpayers to their NPS account are eligible for a deduction under section 80C (limit ₹1.5L). Also under section 80CCD(1)(B) up to a maximum of ₹50,000 can be claimed as a deduction for self contributions made to NPS Account. However, Section 80C is already crowded with many expenses and investments and hence taxpayers are not able to fully avail of the tax benefit from the investments made by them in NPS. Deduction under section 80CCD(1)(B) should be raised to ₹1L," Spokesperson - Mr Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - Clear said.