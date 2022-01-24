Odds of an investment upswing and what the budget can do right

A couple of factors. One, rising inequality at both the firm and individual levels. Large firms have become larger at the cost of smaller firms. Informal-sector firms have been disrupted. The impact of this may show up over time in the form of lower demand and growth. Two, sluggish capacity utilization. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) index on this been in decline since 2012, and fell further in the pandemic period. It used to be above the 75-mark in the golden period of investment, and is now about 15% lower. A rise back up is becoming increasingly important for ushering in new investment. But some recent developments make us a bit worried.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}