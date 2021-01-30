Opinion | Budget could rationalize capital gains tax for REITs and InVITs

Dividends received from a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Interest received from an SPV.

Rental income from real estate properties directly owned by REITs.

The pass-through status provided to the business trust is only in respect of the three incomes. All other incomes are taxable in the hands of the business trust under Section 115UA at the maximum marginal rate or MMR (42.744%). Capital gains covered under Section 111A and Section 112 are an exception to this.