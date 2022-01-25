The government should allow greater participation of businesses in negotiations for free trade agreements (FTAs) for a more productive outcome, experts said.

India has been in prolonged discussions with several countries and blocks such as the European Union (EU) but several of these talks are still to result in a concrete pact. The experts said that the government should encourage greater involvement of corporates in such negotiations.

Speaking at a virtual panel discussion during Mint Budget Conversations 2022, Poul V. Jenson, managing director of the European Business and Technology Centre said in terms of the FTA between India and the EU, both sides are looking at getting away from dependencies and creating linkages, and it would benefit India in maintaining a geopolitical balance.

“We know how things are developing in other parts of the world and that (FTA) would be given good access and good corridors to strengthen and that straightening will only happen if apart from politicians, also get businesses on board," he said.

Biswajit Dhar, professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University noted that even after the liberalization of the economy, the government’s control over the economy and the industry largely remains the same. “The government should do a lot of hand-holding of the industry, should understand what the requirements of the industry are and then respond," he said.

FTAs with the EU and the US have been under way for some time now with talks with the US largely turning stagnant. Any free trade deal between the two countries is unlikely anytime soon.

India has recently also initiated FTA talks with the UK.

Smita Purushottam, founder of Science, Indigenous Technology and Advanced Research Accelerator (Sitara), an advocacy group said that in addition to moving ahead on the FTA front, India also needs to develop its domestic industry.

Davindar Sandhu, chairman of Primus Partners, also noted that the need of the hour is to manufacture products in the country to cater to global demand. He said the government has also acknowledged the requirement and hence the Prime Minister recently gave the call to manufacture in India, for the world.

Dhar said at the end of the day, businesses are looking for consistency in policy. He highlighted that there has been talk of single-window clearance post economic reforms but that is yet to happen.

“The biggest problem in the country is that we treat policy-making in silos. There is a trade policy, infrastructure policy and all these things don’t meet," Dhar said.

“The single window is a misnomer. We have been advising the government that it is the government’s job to give clearances quickly. They should be facilitators. There are enough laws but it is about how laws are being executed. There lie the faults," Sandhu added.

According to Jenson, India is spending much less on research and development compared with Europe, which needs to change. Also, European companies should not look at India only as a market but also as a partner, he said.

