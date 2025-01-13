PM internship scheme likely to be modified

New Delhi: The PM internship scheme, which is currently in pilot stage, is likely to see a host of changes before it is officially launched. The scheme, which was announced in the previous budget, will see changes based on inputs from the pilot and from industry, according to three persons informed about discussions in the government.

The Centre is yet to finalise the aspects that will be refined, but the extent of stipend is unlikely to be raised, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. The scheme offers ₹5,000 a month stipend to interns and a one-time payment of ₹6,000 on joining.

The key elements of the scheme are the stipend, eligibility criteria for application and certain parameters used to target the scheme for disadvantaged sections of society.

The scheme is not open to those from families with income above ₹8 lakh in FY24 and those from families with any member having permanent government employment. Also, it is not open to having coveted professional degrees on medicine, technology, law or management.

Once the scheme is finetuned to enhance its reach and effectiveness, the corporate affairs ministry will seek cabinet approval for launch, said one of the persons quoted above. “Learnings from the current pilot project will aid in modifying the scheme," said the person.

The pilot project, which was rolled out on 3 October, has received 621,000 applications from candidates against 127,000 opportunities announced by businesses, the ministry said on 29 December, adding that the selection process was ongoing.

The target, however, is to give internship opportunities to 10 million people over five years, translating to an annual target of 2 million internships to be offered by businesses.

While many candidates have already started internships in large companies, the scheme’s performance needs to be ramped up, said the second person cited above.

The pilot was allocated ₹2,000 crore in the previous budget. In the upcoming Union budget, the ministry will make financial allocations based on estimate of the internships to be offered in FY26.

Industry body CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), which has tied up with the Centre on the scheme, is actively engaging with the government and applicants to bridge the gaps, CII president Sanjiv Puri told Mint in an interview published on 9 January.

Queries emailed to the corporate affairs ministry and to the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday requesting comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

When internships are seamlessly integrated into academic curricula, students are more inclined to pursue them—even when offered minimal stipends—as they understand the significant value these opportunities bring to their career journeys, said Ramesh Alluri Reddy, chief executive at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, an apprenticeship service provider that works with universities and businesses across the country.

“However, the scenario shifts post-education, where candidates weigh various factors—economic, personal, and professional—before committing to internship opportunities," Reddy said, adding that robust collaboration between the government and universities is critical to unlock the full potential of initiatives like the PM Internship Scheme.

“These partnerships can help ensure internships are thoughtfully structured to align with industry needs while providing students with meaningful and impactful learning experiences," said Reddy.

Reddy added that stepping up awareness of the scheme’s benefits is also vital in encouraging participation and broadening its reach among the youth. “By embedding internships and apprenticeships into the education system and aligning them with market expectations, we can effectively address the employability gap," said Reddy.

The scheme seeks to bridge the disconnect between the education system and the skills required by the industry in a dynamic environment where technology and climate action are reshaping the way business is done. The efficiency gained through digitisation is already impacting the manpower requirement of businesses, impacting job creation.

Youth employability and workforce productivity is a pressing challenge for India with only 54% of the youth being considered job-ready, Reddy added, highlighting the need to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

