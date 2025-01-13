PM internship scheme likely to be modified
Summary
- The scheme is not open to those from families with income above ₹8 lakh in FY24 and those from families with any member having permanent government employment.
New Delhi: The PM internship scheme, which is currently in pilot stage, is likely to see a host of changes before it is officially launched. The scheme, which was announced in the previous budget, will see changes based on inputs from the pilot and from industry, according to three persons informed about discussions in the government.