Expansion of the VOC port in Thoothukudi with Outer Harbour project including dredging of upto 17 m draught in order to reduce dependency on Colombo port to trans-ship Indian goods, expediting the final sanction by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project for a 50:50 equity share between Tamil Nadu and the Centre, release of adequate funds for speedier execution and completion of railway projects pending in the State, funding for the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) project and waiver of customs duty on wood imported for an international furniture park to be set up in Thoothukudi were among the projects which Thiagarajan hoped would be accommodated in the union budget.

