The Narendra Modi government will present the Union Budget on Monday and a lot is expected from the government to provide impetus to the infra sector especially after the economy took a hit due to covid-19.

Indian Railways which is the largest transporter will play a major role in providing a boost to the overall infrastructure in the country

Sandeep Selot, Managing Director & VP, S Asia & SE Asia, Wabtec Corporation (Freight Business) has suggested that measures like "Production linked incentives for Green Field / Brown field expansion for rail sector and early resolution of open issues specifically inverted duty issues for rolling stock may help the Indian Railways." He said, "On Long term contracts a consistent policy on time bound resolution of issues and provide competitive financing for exports to global markets will help the Indian economy.

Meanwhile, Indian Railway has been in forefront of leading innovation and development of new technologies and the current Modern High Horse Power Locomotives being delivered from Marhowra are fuel efficient , Emission compliant and digitally enabled. India today is in the select club of deploying the highest rating of 6000 HP & 4500 HP Diesel Electric locomotives globally

The Roza Maintenance shed started its operations in 2018 and was the first Modern shed under Public Private Partnership of Indian Railways and GE Transportation,a Wabtec Company with State of art Infrastructure and Training facilities .

“The Roza shed completes homing of 250 Locomotives as part of the Marhowra Project. There has been tremendous commitment and dedication by our Services team in ensuring 95% availability of fleet and completing ~950 Regular maintenance schedules & training 4000 + Loco pilots over the last 2 years . The team sustained operations under essential services during COVID enabling Indian Railways to utilize our locomotives for delivering essential commodities across the country. The positive feedback from Loco pilots is a testimony of the technology and performance of the locomotives ," said Sandeep Selot, MD, GEDLPL.

