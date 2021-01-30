“The Roza shed completes homing of 250 Locomotives as part of the Marhowra Project. There has been tremendous commitment and dedication by our Services team in ensuring 95% availability of fleet and completing ~950 Regular maintenance schedules & training 4000 + Loco pilots over the last 2 years . The team sustained operations under essential services during COVID enabling Indian Railways to utilize our locomotives for delivering essential commodities across the country. The positive feedback from Loco pilots is a testimony of the technology and performance of the locomotives ," said Sandeep Selot, MD, GEDLPL.