Radhika Gupta calls Union Budget 2021 'thoughtful one for extraordinary times'

"Presently an assessment can be reopened up to six years and in serious tax fraud cases up to 10 years, as a result, taxpayers have to remain under uncertainty for a long time. I, therefore, propose to reduce this time limit for reopening of assessments to three years from the present six years. In serious tax evasion cases too, only where there is evidence of concealment of income of ₹50 lakh or more in a year can the assessment be reopened up to 10 years. Even this reopening can be done only after the approval of the principal chief commissioner, the highest level of the income tax department," she said.