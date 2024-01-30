Railways eyes makeover amid hopes of record capex
Capital expenditure for the railways is likely to be increased by about 25% of the FY23-24 budget estimate, taking the budgetary allocation to more than ₹3 trillion in FY24-25.
New Delhi: The budgetary allocation for the Indian Railways is expected to hit record levels as the government gears up to support a major makeover for the national transporter with the addition of modern and faster trains, and improved safety features.
