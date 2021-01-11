Reduce fiscal deficit to 5% of GDP in FY22 Budget: Shankar Acharya

In FY22, Acharya said, real GDP growth will be anywhere between 8-11% without doing further policy changes of any major kind. “If you take a median projection of something like 6% inflation as measured by the GDP deflator, you get something like 15-16% increase in nominal GDP straightaway. Effort should be made to use quite a lot of that increase to bring down the centre’s cleaned up fiscal deficit of somewhere between 7-8% of GDP to 5% of GDP next year which by the way is roughly what has been last year and two years before that if you look at cleaned up deficit and not what is shown. And leave further consolidation to later years and maybe you announce a glide path or you don’t. I don’t think policy wise in the short run that is important," he added