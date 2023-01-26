Reduce tax burden, cut TDS to 0.1%: What CoinSwitch's Ashish Singhal expects from Budget 20232 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:14 PM IST
- ‘The imposition of a flat 30% tax on capital gains from such investments came without basic exemptions where there is no provision for carry forward losses,’ the CoinSwitch CEO said
If the tax deducted at source aims to establish a trail of cryptocurrency transactions, it can be achieved by a lower TDS rate of 0.1%, CoinSwitch CEO and co-founder Ashish Singhal told Livemint.
