Restrictions for Section 80DD deduction need to be eased

1) The insurance plan should provide for payment of an annuity or lump sum amount for the benefit of the dependant in the event of the death of the individual in whose name the subscription to the scheme has been made. According to tax experts, generally, the lump sum amount received by the disabled person is tax-free but there is ambiguity about the tax status of the annuity. According to Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax, “Any amount received as annuity is taxable." Sudhakar Sethuraman, partner, Deloitte India, said, “Section 80DD is silent on this case. It only talks in the context when the individual receives annuity on the death of the disabled person."