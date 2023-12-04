Road Ministry demands 25% hike in budget allocation to keep NHAI borrowings at minimum in next financial year: Report
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India has requested a budgetary allocation of ₹3.25 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 from the Ministry of Finance, which is a 25 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to a report by Moneycontrol.