Roadmap for vehicle scrappage could be unveiled in Union Budget

New Delhi: The much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy , which aims to boost automobile demand and phase out old, polluting fleet of vehicles plying on the roads, could find its mention in the Union Budget 2021-22 , a top government official said on Tuesday.

“The (vehicle scrappage) policy has been stuck at various levels over the last few years. The policy will benefit the automobile makers. The final call will be taken by the Prime Minister’s Office and the finance ministry," the official said, citing anonymity.

The proposed policy will be voluntary and has been under consideration for over four years, and has been stuck due to several issues. The government has not been able to arrive with an agreement with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the incentive that needs to be provided to people who are scrapping their vehicle. “People who are scrapping their old vehicles will have to be given some compensation/incentive so that they come forward and scrap it and buy new vehicle," another government official explained.

In August 2019, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that a scrappage policy for automobiles is in works. The proposed policy is seen as an attempt by the government to boost automobile demand, which was hit by weak consumer demand amid a slowdown in the broader economy.

The road transport and highways ministry had finalized a note for Cabinet on creation of an eco-system for voluntary and environment friendly phasing out of unfit and old polluting vehicles in February, 2020.

In September, Mint had reported that the proposed policy will only provide a broad framework as the government is yet to finalize the norms for setting up of vehicle scrapping facilities. It will offer no tax exemptions and any incentive will have to be provided by the automaker. Commercial vehicles that are 15 years old and private vehicles that are 20 years old could be considered for scrapping by their owners, while also giving enough importance to the fitness of a vehicle.

