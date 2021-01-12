Roadmap for vehicle scrappage could be unveiled in Union Budget

The proposed policy will be voluntary and has been under consideration for over four years, and has been stuck due to several issues. The government has not been able to arrive with an agreement with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the incentive that needs to be provided to people who are scrapping their vehicle. “People who are scrapping their old vehicles will have to be given some compensation/incentive so that they come forward and scrap it and buy new vehicle," another government official explained.