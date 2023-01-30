Salaried vs senior citizens: A wishlist of pre-budget expectations on tax relief

On February 1st, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget 2023 for the fifth time. According to prior schedules, the presentation may commence at 11 AM. A number of tax specialists believe that the government may give income tax relief to ordinary individuals, including salaried employees and senior citizens. Experts believe that there will be an increase in the 80c limit and minimum tax slab for tax saving for salaried employees and for senior citizens deductions under section 80TTB should be enhanced. Based on an exclusive interview with Dr. Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India, the spokesperson has highlighted a wishlist of pre-budget expectations on tax relief for both salaried employees and senior citizens.

