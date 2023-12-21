Budget 2024: Expect some relief on the personal income tax front, says Amitabh Mohanty of JM Financial
Budget 2024 may not be a populist budget and the government may not make major announcements before General Elections 2024. However, there could be some relief on personal income tax. There may be some rationalisation of tax slabs and rates, says Amitabh Mohanty, MD and CEO of JM Financial Asset Management Ltd. In an interview with Mint, Mohanty shared his views on the Indian market and mid and small-cap space. Edited excerpts: