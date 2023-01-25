Start-ups weigh in on measures in the upcoming budget that could support a funding winter?2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:58 PM IST
- With the Union Budget 2023 ready to be presented, the start-up community is hopeful that the government will take a fresh look at the challenges facing this community
The funding winter in the Indian start-ups is an open secret. Despite significant global acknowledgment, how Indian start-ups differ from their western counterparts is in their ability to access tax credits and subsidies, when competing globally. With the Union Budget 2023 ready to be presented, the start-up community is hopeful that the government will take a fresh look at the challenges facing this community in the coming times and leave no stone unturned to render support.
