“Another important focus area is increasing access to digital infrastructure resources such as broadband and high-speed internet as these resources are essential for companies in the sector to operate effectively and efficiently, as they allow for faster communication, data transfer, and access to information and resources. Continued investment in research and development of innovative technologies like AI and automation will be crucial for India to maintain its competitiveness in the global market. These technologies have the potential to transform various industries and sectors, and investing in their development can help to ensure that India remains at the forefront of technological advancement." He further added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}