Strategic budget interventions can position Indian pharma for global leadership
SummaryThe FY26 budget must focus on increasing healthcare funding, R&D tax incentives and GST reduction to enhance accessibility and affordability of life-saving medicines. Investments in advanced infrastructure are essential to boost global competitiveness of Indian pharma sector.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the budget for FY26 on 1 February. The upcoming Union budget presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the growth of India’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. By allocating substantial funds for healthcare, enhancing the accessibility and affordability of life-saving medicines, prioritizing cutting-edge research, and advancing infrastructure, the government can drive growth, foster innovation, and boost global competitiveness in this vital sector.