Strategic budget interventions can position Indian pharma for global leadership

Cancer is among the top five causes of death in India, with many unable to afford treatment. While GST on some cancer drugs like Trastuzumab was reduced to 5% from 8 October 2024, all essential life- saving cancer drugs should also be exempted. Additionally, the government should consider waiving GST for expensive diagnostic tests and other chronic therapies where the monthly cost of treatment exceeds ₹5,000. These steps will ease the financial burden on patients and improve access to therapy leading to better outcomes.