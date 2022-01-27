This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Telecom sector seeks input tax credit for telecom towers
5 min read.06:10 PM ISTSaloni Roy
It is imperative that adequate clarifications are provided in the GST law to clarify as to what should be restricted and if equipment and software mounted on towers should be treated at par with towers
With North Block fast giving the finishing touches to the upcoming Union Budget scheduled to be presented on the floor of the Parliament on 01 February, the telecom, media and technology (‘TMT’) sector, one of the most crucial sectors in today’s context of digitalization, is hopeful of reforms from GST and Customs law perspectives. The ongoing pandemic has created a surge in demand for latest technology products and made the economy reliant on technology-led solutions. The TMT sector also expects solutions to manage existing tax inefficiencies and for a relatively stable tax ecosystem.
GST was founded with the principle of ‘one nation one tax’ but was conceptualized for 36 different states and Union Territories. While broadly the law applies similarly in all states and union territories, administrative authorities operate independently. This not only leads to undertaking separate compliances in all states but also entails dealing with independent authorities for audits, assessments, etc. Therefore, a mechanism to centralize audits and assessments would ease the burden for assessees with pan India operations.
With reference to compliances, the GST law mandates registration for suppliers supplying goods and services through e-commerce operator (ECO), irrespective of the turnover. While otherwise a threshold limit of turnover (of INR 20/40 lakhs) is available for other suppliers of goods and services, suppliers engaged in supply of goods through e-commerce platform are denied this benefit (apart from those providing services of transportation, housekeeping and restaurants). This results in increased compliance burden for such sellers and lack of a level playing ground. It also acts as a deterrent for smaller players who may not have sufficient support to undertake such compliances, thereby, hindering their growth. Implementation of similar threshold requirements for such suppliers could bring parity and would encourage more suppliers to go online.
Additionally, the suppliers supplying through e-commerce platforms cannot opt for composition scheme. It is a simplified tax scheme for small taxpayers whose aggregate turnover is up to INR 50 lakhs. This again creates disparity between online and offline sellers, and discourages small sellers from operating on e-commerce platforms as it would make them ineligible to opt for the composition scheme. Therefore, composition scheme should also be allowed for small and mid-size sellers selling their products and/or services through online marketplaces.
Moving on to the telecom sector, one of the major issues is the non-availability of input tax credit (‘ITC’/ ‘credit’) for telecom towers. It has always been a subject matter of litigation, both in the service tax regime and GST regime. In the service tax era, litigation arose as these towers were cited as immovable property and credit on immovable property was restricted. Since GST law specifically restricts credit on telecom towers, now the GST authorities are challenging the credit availed on equipment mounted on towers as well as the software which is integrated on such equipment. Therefore, it is imperative that adequate clarifications are provided in the GST law to clarify as to what should be restricted and if equipment and software mounted on towers should be treated at par with towers.
Having said that, towers are integral for providing telecom services. Therefore, allowing credit on telecom towers would ensure smooth flow of credit.
Telecom operators have accumulated ITC in abundance. This credit is majorly on account of GST paid on imports of goods and services and domestic reverse charge. The law mandates that such GST, i.e., GST payable on imports and under reverse charge should be paid in cash. While there is no maximum time limit within which such credit can be utilized, it has blocked working capital, nonetheless. A possible resolution could be to allow payments of GST on future imports by utilizing the already accumulated ITC. Simultaneously, if adequate provisions could be incorporated to refund the accumulated ITC or to even transfer such ITC to another assessee, it could release the existing cash crunch pressure. Transfer of such ITC could be formulated on similar premise as other transferable scrips (such as SEIS/ MEIS scrips).
It may also be noted that a major chunk of business expenses pertains to marketing, promotion and travelling services. While ITC of marketing and promotion services is allowed, ITC of certain travelling expenditure is not allowed such as cab expenses, food expenses, hotel accommodation in states other than where registered place of business is located. This adds to the operating cost of such companies. It cannot be denied that similar to other business expenditure, these expenses are also incurred in the course or furtherance of business activities and not allowing the same as other expenditures for ITC, creates undue hassle for such business entities. Therefore, suitable amendments could be considered to allow such credits.
GST law does not allow utilization of ITC of one state for payment of GST liability of another state. Since input tax of one registration is not transferable to another registration of same entity, companies having multiple registrations across States often face issues of accumulation of credit in one state and cash outflow in other states due to complex business structures that are not necessarily uniform. While state GST is a state tax, Central GST is a tax levied by the Central Government which should be freely transferrable across states for the same entity. To enhance liquidity and to unblock working capital, a specific mechanism should be introduced in the GST law to allow use of CGST credit across States within the same entity.
In relation to import of goods, there is also a need to reduce the import duty on network equipment and optical fiber cables, which are currently subject to 20% and 15% Customs duty respectively. Considering India’s limited capabilities in domestic manufacturing of high-end technology equipment, high rate of basic Customs duty only increases the cost of the end products.
The industry bodies have been pleading for Revenue authorities’ attention on the above issues since these were put into practice. Therefore, we hope that adequate steps would be taken to address these in this Budget.
Saloni Roy is Partner with Deloitte India
