Telecom sector seeks input tax credit for telecom towers

Moving on to the telecom sector, one of the major issues is the non-availability of input tax credit (‘ITC’/ ‘credit’) for telecom towers. It has always been a subject matter of litigation, both in the service tax regime and GST regime. In the service tax era, litigation arose as these towers were cited as immovable property and credit on immovable property was restricted. Since GST law specifically restricts credit on telecom towers, now the GST authorities are challenging the credit availed on equipment mounted on towers as well as the software which is integrated on such equipment. Therefore, it is imperative that adequate clarifications are provided in the GST law to clarify as to what should be restricted and if equipment and software mounted on towers should be treated at par with towers.