Budget
Budget 2025 | Textile industry seeks interest subsidy, lower PLI investment floor in budget
Summary
- India's textile exports stood at a strong $41.12 billion in FY22, before starting to decline. They fell to $35.55 billion in FY23 and dropped further to $34.40 billion in FY24. During April-December of the ongoing financial year, textile exports stood at $26.56 billion.
India's textile industry, a key driver of the economy, employs about 45 million people and contributes significantly to the nation’s exports.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more