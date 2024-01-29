Textiles ministry may get marginal budget increase of 2.5%

New Delhi: The textile ministry is expected to get a marginal budget increase of 2.5% for the fiscal year 2025, taking its allocation to ₹4,500 crore, two persons aware of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year shows an increase of ₹110 crore compared with the current fiscal year's allocation of ₹4,389 crore.

While the government aims to position India as a global player in textiles, the marginal uptick in allocation may pose a challenge to the ministry in utilizing its budget effectively.

However, the continued budget boost, even though marginal, shows the government's commitment towards developing and promoting the textile sector to enhance India's global standing in this industry.

Queries sent to the ministries of finance and textiles remained unanswered till press time.

In fiscal year 2021-22, the ministry received a budgetary allocation of ₹11,059.81 crore, which was further increased by over 10% to ₹12,382 crore in 2022-23. However, the ministry faced a massive 71% cut in its revised budget estimate, plunging the outlay to ₹3,579 crore in 2022-23.

The marginal rise in the budgetary allocation will not impact the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme as its outlay of ₹4,445 crore is sanctioned for five years till 2027, one of the persons cited above said.

The government is aiming to position itself as a textile sourcing and investment destination through seven PM MITRA parts and plans to seek an investment of ₹70,000 crore in the next five years, this person said.

The government is also looking to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) through the PM MITRA and several other schemes.

The domestic apparel and textile industry contributes approximately 2.3% to India’s gross domestic product, constitutes 13% of its industrial production and plays a pivotal role by contributing 12% to the country’s export revenue.

India commands a 4% share in the international trade of textiles and apparel.

To foster private equity investments and boost employment opportunities, the government has strategically introduced several initiatives, including the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks and the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme.

The government is doing several other things as well to help the textile sector.

The ministry has added 43 new partners under the Samarth scheme for capacity building in the textile sector, the second official said, adding that it has approved projects for research and development and is spending $7.4 million on it.

Some of the major schemes implemented by the textiles ministry are the national handloom development programme, the mill gate price scheme/yarn supply scheme and the handloom weavers' comprehensive welfare scheme, among others.

