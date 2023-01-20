Top budget 2023 expectations: From tax relief to consolidation of fiscal deficit3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:52 PM IST
- Last three years were challenging for the Indian economy. The pandemic Covid-19, Russian invasion of Ukraine and the American central bank’s tight monetary policy impacted the global economy and India, too, was impacted.
The last three years were challenging for the Indian economy. The pandemic Covid-19, Russian invasion of Ukraine and the American central bank’s tight monetary policy impacted the global economy and India, too, was impacted. Covid dealt a heavy blow to India’s large informal economy resulting in massive job and income losses. Increased government spending on food security and fertiliser subsidy increased the fiscal deficit. Rising interest rates in US led to capital outflows from India and the rupee depreciated by 11 per cent in 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×