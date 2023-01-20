Top budget 2023 expectations: From tax relief to consolidation of fiscal deficit

While these are silver linings, the finance minister cannot ignore some dark clouds looming on the global economic horizon. The global economy will slow down sharply in 2023. The three major engines of global growth – the US, China and the Euro Zone – are in a sharp slowdown. This will impact global trade and India’s exports, too, will be impacted. Consequently, India’s growth in 2023 will be lower in the next year and the finance minister cannot expect the tax buoyancy this year to continue next year. At the same time, the finance minister has to reduce the fiscal deficit as promised last year. Also, the FM has to continue the capital expenditure programs to sustain growth in the economy. Since 2024 is the General Election year, this budget will be the last full budget of the government. Therefore, some popular announcements like income tax relief for the middle class also can be expected in the budget.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}