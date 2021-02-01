Union Budget 2021: Can FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet people's expectations?

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promising to deliver a budget like never before, all eyes are set on what announcements she would be making today. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur asserted the budget will be in accordance with people's expectations.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

Ahead of her third Budget presentation, the Finance Minister and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, and will likely be accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry. The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation.

Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time

Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.

The App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution.

The budget will meet peoples' expectation

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday asserted that the budget 2021-22 will be in accordance with people's expectations and added that the government is working towards a self-reliant India and making its economy grow.

"The Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the agenda of the Modi government. The government which functions on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' gave a new direction to India by announcing the Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from the pandemic and bringing the economy back on track swiftly," Thakur told ANI.

"I have full confidence the budget will fulfill the aspirations of the people. We will continue to make efforts to make India self-reliant and make our economy grow," he added.

Thakur also offered prayers at his residence, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament.

Ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

(With inputs from agencies)

