Union Budget 2021: How long will be FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech this year?

Last year, she delivered the longest budget speech ever despite the fact that she cut it short for being unwell. On the budget day of 2020, she spoke for 162 minutes — two hours and 42 minutes — in Lok Sabha to break her own record of the longest budget speech delivered in 2019. Even then, she had two more pages to read which she had cut short as she was feeling unwell.

