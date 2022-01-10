Union Budget 2022: Taxpayers expecting some relief from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

“Taxpayers are expecting some rebate or relief from the Finance Minister in the upcoming union budget as the slabs have not been rejigged for a few years for now. This will eventually lead to more liquidity in the hands of the buyers.Nothing could be better if the government slash the tax rates for both buyers and sellers as it will rejuvenate the market as the demand for housing and high-end products is poised to rise. However, the expected rate hikes from the RBI could be a major concern to watch out for as it may push out the liquidity from the economy at a fast pace," says Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture.