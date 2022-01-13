Union Budget 2022: What MSME's expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

In the union budget 2021-22, i.e. the last year, a number of steps were taken to support the MSME sector and the Government had provided ₹15,700 crore to this sector. The Budget had proposed certain changes to benefit MSMEs which include increasing duty on steel screws, plastic builder wares and prawn feed. Rationalizing exemption on import of duty-free items as an incentive to exporters of garments, leather and handicraft items were some other announcements made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2021.