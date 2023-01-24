Union Budget 2023-24: Pre-Budget wishlist on personal tax front

Considering the current global economic scenario, the world economy may be heading towards a slowdown in 2023. Also, the impact of the 4th wave of Covid-19 is to be closely watched for as it can largely impact the global supply chain and also could impact the employment workforce. The Union Budget 2023 of India comes at a crucial point in time with a lot of expectation on the personal tax front, wherein the maximum marginal tax rate @ 42.744% is on the higher side as compared to the corporate tax rates generally ranging from 17.16% to 25.17%. The Union Budget is expected to focus on employment generation, rationalizing the tax rates, increase in limits for basic tax exemption, standard deduction, medical expenses, rationalization of tax rates and certain social security investments. Some of the key changes that an individual can expect from the upcoming budget are as under:

