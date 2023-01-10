Union Budget 2023: Crypto industry expectations from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

This tax must be abolished or repealed urgently because it causes investors to lose capital with each trade and discourages prospective investors from participating in this market. The buyer deducts this amount from the amount owed to the seller. This essentially means that every trade would cost investors 1% of their capital. While any TDS amount in excess of taxes due would eventually be refunded, it has had a crushing effect on day traders and short-term investors' capital. It would imply that, from a broader macroeconomic standpoint, the amount of capital invested in Crypto assets would constantly decrease with each trade, reducing the category's overall profits. This would only serve to discourage investors from taking part in Indian exchanges that are TDS compliant in favour of foreign exchanges that do not deduct TDS.