Union Budget 2023: Infrastructure sector expectations from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, will announce the Budget 2023 on February 1; the Parliamentary Budget Session is scheduled to begin on January 31. Infrastructure boost is expected to be one of the major focuses of the forthcoming Budget, and based on an exclusive interview with Anil Bansal, Senior Director, Urban Reforms & Infrastructure, IPE Global, the spokesperson said India has been witnessing renewed emphasis on urban development over the last few years, especially after the roll-out of several centrally sponsored schemes such as PMAY-Urban, Metro Rail & RRTS, Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT Mission, DAY-NULM, etc. He said we expect Budget 2023 to take this momentum forward and create the base for achieving major transformations by 2030.

