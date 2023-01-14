Union budget 2023: Pre-budget expectations for unlisted market, IPO ecosystem

In the unlisted market, there has been a considerable increase in the participation of retail and institutional investors including ESOP holders which has created a demand for the creation of liquidity protocol around the ecosystem of unlisted shares in India. At times, it is very difficult for investors to take an exit and liquidate their investments. Though some of the platforms have come up to provide monetization opportunities for investors and employees in unlisted companies including pre-IPO and start-up companies where it is tough to get liquidity pooled against unlisted shares/ESOP of those companies, in the 2023 budget, a tax relief or a boost can be given to such platforms for their promotion and growth.