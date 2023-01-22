Union Budget 2023: What are the pre-budget expectations for healthcare sector?

Dr. Vishesh Kasliwal, Founder & CEO, of Medyseva said “Since COVID-19, healthcare has been a constant agenda in the news and with several variants and sub-variants of the virus being discovered regularly, it still holds to be a point of discussion and concern. While closely working in rural areas and interacting with patients, we got an opportunity to study the problems faced by people everyday. We have noticed that problems like sexual and reproductive health, diabetes, mental health issues and rural healthcare infrastructure require special attention and should be given special consideration in the budget of 2023. The budget allocation to the healthcare sector should be increased by minimum 20% from the last year i.e. it should be atleast INR 1 crore that can be sub-allocated to various departments like, ABDM, Infrastructure, education, Human Resource, Research and other programs. To achieve the figure of 2.5% of GDP as committed in National Health Policy, 2017, the stagnant figure of 1.3% must rise to at leastt 1.5% this year. Being a telemedicine company, we strongly recommend improvements in infrastructure in terms of internet facilities, properly equipped tertiary hospitals in case of patients who require more than just consultation."