Union Budget 2023: What stock market investors are expecting from this budget?

We should also keep in mind that the last three years have seen a diverse number of external factors impacting the domestic economy and the budgets were tweaked to ensure the domestic economy thrives despite the uncertainties globally and persistent inflation domestically. The trend for this year is for markets to remain volatile during the first quarter of the year and since the previous budget was focused on infrastructure, and developing India as a manufacturing hub, we expect this trend to continue and additional investments in renewables and reforms to stimulate consumption through consumer durables and electronics. While manufacturing continues to be the focus, India has an edge in the services sector, and the development of services will have a holistic impact on the drivers of growth for the economy.