Union Budget 2023: What tech sector intends from the Government?

1. Predictions relating to the government’s 5G initiatives

In order to enable the industry to embrace 5G much more swiftly, we will need to keep this regulatory framework as basic and well-defined as possible. The government does have some forward-looking policy framework for Private 5G, but we will need to keep it that way. It is time to implement 5G and Fiber over air to connect even the most remote communities, and eventually every home, with dependable and high-quality broadband as the government is actively working to deliver water and light to every home.