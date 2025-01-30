Also read | A four-point wish list for Indian agriculture

Renewable power requires a much larger upfront investment. To replace one megawatt of coal plant which can generate power 80% of the time, we need to invest in 4 MW of solar plant which runs only 18-20% of the time. Fortunately, the private sector has moved in to set up renewable plants. Unfortunately, the power they generate is not fully absorbed. The government policy is to impose a renewable power obligation (RPO) by which a discoms is required a have a specified share of power from renewable sources. Many discoms do not fulfil this obligation because of their power-purchase agreements with old suppliers under which they find it cheaper to buy power from them. The solution to this is specifying the RPO level taking this in to account. The budget can provide resources to the ministry of power to compensate discoms who have PPAs preventing them to meet their RPOs.