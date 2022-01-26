Union budget likely to give rail fare hike a pass

“The Indian Railways is on course to achieve a 25% growth in freight revenue in FY22 to its highest-ever level of around ₹1.45 trillion. Passenger earnings are also expected to be 10% over FY20 (FY21 passenger revenue fell 75% due to covid-related restrictions on movement) and surpass the budgeted level of ₹61,000 crore. This would do away with any need for an upward revision of rail freight and passenger fares," one of the two people said, requesting anonymity.

