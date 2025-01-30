Budget
Budget 2025-26: Will Nirmala Sitharaman deliver a fiscal bazooka?
N Madhavan 10 min read 30 Jan 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Summary
- The Narendra Modi government has adopted an investment-led growth strategy to accelerate India’s economic prospects—post-pandemic, it unleashed massive public spending. While this economic philosophy has largely delivered in the last three years, is it time for a tweak?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chennai: As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman dots the I’s and crosses the t’s of her speech she will deliver on 1 February, when she presents a record eighth consecutive budget, her biggest concern will be whether the proposals can dispel the clouds hanging over India, the world’s fastest-growing large economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less