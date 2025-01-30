Budget 2025-26: Will Nirmala Sitharaman deliver a fiscal bazooka?

The reasons for the downward revisions are not far to seek. Multiple factors are smothering India’s economic growth. Urban consumption has fallen suddenly and sharply. Exports are showing no signs of revival. All this means private sector investment, critical to power economic growth, is unlikely to revive. In addition to the problem, the rupee has come under severe pressure due to the strengthening of the US dollar. This risks pushing up inflation, which, at 5.2%, is already higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target of 4%.