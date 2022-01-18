Union Budget’s social security theme for farmers

Data on how these schemes have benefited farmers is not available. The latest available estimates of farmer incomes is for 2018-19, and it points to stress in agriculture. Between 2012-13 and 2018-19, average monthly income of farm households increased from ₹6,426 to ₹10,281—a compounded annual growth of 8.2%. Disaggregated data shows that the compounded increase in income accruing from cultivation was just 3.5%. This indicates that cultivation is becoming less remunerative for farm households, and they are increasingly seeking wage employment elsewhere.