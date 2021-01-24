'Union Budget unlikely to have any major short term impact on equity markets'

> Fiscal deficit to reduce from ~7.2% in FY21E to 5.5% in FY22E as GDP revives: FY21E fiscal deficit will rise significantly to ~7.2% of GDP largely on account of a sharp drop in resource mobilization (Tax as well as non-tax receipts from disinvestment and Telecom services) and contraction in FY21E nominal GDP base (Rs195trn) compared to modest rise in total expenditure over BE. However, normalisation of economic activity will mean a sharply higher nominal GDP base in FY22E (Rs224trn) and improvement in resource mobilisation, which will help lower the fiscal deficit to 5.5%.