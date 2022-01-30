Welfare is the new political economy

While critics laughed at him, he may have been right in his own way. Politics does overshadow economics as well as economic perceptions and decisions. The year 2021, apart from the pandemic and its devastation, was also marked by a high-pitched battle between a section of farmers and the Modi regime. The government was forced to repeal the farm laws it had passed into law. No wonder, 41% of the respondents this year said farmers were neglected in the “past many budgets" followed closely by the unemployed at 39%. The “suit-boot" jibe still haunts the Modi regime, with 46% saying the last many budgets have mostly benefited large industrialists and corporate houses.