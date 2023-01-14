What education sector and NBFC industry are expecting from Budget 2023?

What measures should be taken by the govt to increase pupils' learning possibilities?

Tanvi Miglani, Spokesperson, HLM Group of Institutions said “The government should allocate more money in practical learning programs where students get a platform where they can earn while learning because this aspect does not only require investment and support from the government but also from private industries. To satisfy the sector's expanding demands and shifting realities, the funding should be further boosted after increasing by a sizeable percentage the previous year. Long-term welfare policies like skill-centric learning should be enacted to increase pupils' learning possibilities. Also, a major focus should be made on shifting learning pedagogy from theory to practice where students can experience real-life projects for the duration of courses which helps them to become independent. Government should emphasise special schemes or reserve funds for girls’ education. Research and innovation programs must also be promoted at school and UG levels for a better outcome. After Covid, the government should adopt a caring approach and create policies that support pro-mental health policy positions for students. Scholarship benefits should be consistently increased without reduction. Simultaneously, keeping in view the government’s initiative of inviting foreign universities to the country, they must also focus on improving the state of the private universities in India."